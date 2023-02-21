And while the historical legacy of pottery craft often inadvertently plays a part in shaping contemporary design, in Massey’s case, it’s a conscious awareness. Dating back to the neolithic period, the functional two-handled amphora (a jar with a large oval body and narrow cylindrical neck) is a silhouette that features in Massey’s work. “There is something evocative about the amphora vessel. It harks back to artisanal handmade objects that tell a story. There are always new stories to tell — this is the human tradition. Contemporary stories are helping modernise the vessels, and artists are using their experiences to redefine the iconic shape.” Massey says it’s not just a matter of design aesthetics. In recent years, amphorae have become popular in the wine industry, for example — particularly with estates that make natural wines.
Be made like new
Explore the worlds of skin snacking, healing holidays, and personal betterment
Image: Supplied
The start of a new year can inspire you to adopt a clarifying perspective or approach, or to immerse yourself in a renewing experience that will shake off the previous year’s negativity and usher in change.
PERSONAL BETTERMENT
Healing holidays
Dubbed revenge travel, in 2022 travel plans were driven by the urge to make up for time lost in lockdown. In 2023, many are feeling a renewed sense of self; a desire to explore the deeper reaches of their minds and bodies. The objective is to choose destinations that not only resonate aesthetically but also offer an experience that promotes personal betterment.
Situated on the banks of the Sand River in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve in the greater Kruger National Park, the Londolozi Healing House facilitates healing, rejuvenation, and transformation through curated retreats centred on bodywork. Activities include breathwork, qigong, meditation, and yoga under the guidance of therapists, healers, and wellness practitioners. Customised safari retreats that incorporate wellness and renewal are also available on request. londolozi.com
Image: Supplied
SKIN AND SCENT SNACKING
Flash rituals
Awaken your body and mind with micro-moments, whether it’s indulging in inemuri — the Japanese practice of having a nap at your desk or on your train commute — taking time out for a quick and refreshing beauty ritual with your morning cuppa, or “aroma snacking” with uplifting diffusers. The aim is to recharge your batteries to break up an endless workday spent in front of your computer.
Homemade DIY treatments and edible skincare are at the forefront of these flash rituals, with collagen pills and powders leading the charge locally. In Korean beauty, there are innovative products such as TonyMoly’s Jelly Lip Melts in Candy Cane and Ginger Snap flavours and Fresh To Go Sheet Masks to hydrate and soothe skin, while local skincare hero Skoon’s All-in-One smoothies come in mango, orange, and raspberry cordials. glowtheory.com and skoonskin.com
Image: Supplied
TRADITIONAL DESIGN REVISITED
Amphora Vessel
New York-born and Cape Town-bred Hannah Massey is the ceramist behind the fledgling brand HAN Ceramics that’s quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of art collectors and purveyors of design and fashion. Simply put, HAN celebrates the oddity of life in ceramic form. In Massey’s own words, it embraces its medium’s happy imperfections and variations “as an expression of the natural world and a metaphor for healing acceptance (mostly for myself)”. “My work is sculptural homeware that uses clay’s natural texture to embrace animate shapes in a series of reimagined traditional designs. HAN combines form and function in this way; you can use my pieces for flowers, water, and wine, but they are just as charming on their own.”
Image: Supplied
And while the historical legacy of pottery craft often inadvertently plays a part in shaping contemporary design, in Massey’s case, it’s a conscious awareness. Dating back to the neolithic period, the functional two-handled amphora (a jar with a large oval body and narrow cylindrical neck) is a silhouette that features in Massey’s work. “There is something evocative about the amphora vessel. It harks back to artisanal handmade objects that tell a story. There are always new stories to tell — this is the human tradition. Contemporary stories are helping modernise the vessels, and artists are using their experiences to redefine the iconic shape.” Massey says it’s not just a matter of design aesthetics. In recent years, amphorae have become popular in the wine industry, for example — particularly with estates that make natural wines.
The salts and calcium carbonates in the clay produce exactly the right porosity, enabling the wine to breathe correctly, which, combined with the high thermalinsulation capacity of the vessel, makes terracotta amphorae perfect for producing natural wines. “The shape was designed for a purpose, but the iconic forms can be seen across contemporary work. I like thinking about the intricate work that went into creating these bodies just to store goods and how it elevated the products — something we should be considering more in this climate. Perhaps we all need to slow down and produce in a more considered way.” HAN Ceramics is stocked at Aafricaa and Design Afrika in Cape Town, or contact Massey via instagram @han______ceramics.
FASHION REIMAGINED
#MVFW23
Decentraland, a decentralised virtualreality platform, hosts the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week from 28–31 March, and everyone gets front-row seats. Miami Fashion Week will have a digital iteration in Decentraland, marking the first time an event recognised by the Council of Fashion Designers of America will take place in the metaverse. Billed as a rare opportunity to be at the forefront of the new fashion era, pre-registered ticketholders can buy and sell digital-native and digital-physical items and even rent real estate — all while interacting, exploring, and playing games in the digital realm. Think digital clothing, fashion NFTs, immersive experiences, and pop-up stores. decentraland.org
Image: Supplied
