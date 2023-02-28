Technology to the rescue again, it seems, with the January launch of the first augmented-reality sensory wellness experience in SA. Popping up at the V&A Waterfront, before a permanent home in a dedicated wellness space within the precinct later this year, the U.WELL x Sensiks Express Wellness Pod is a first of its kind in SA.
Blending synchronised visuals, curated soundtracks, variations in airflow, temperature modulation, simulated fragrances and haptic feedback, the pods provide an alternative reality space with more than 2000 therapeutic multisensory virtual reality experiences on the menu.
“Sensory reality allows for a range of multisensory real-life and fantasy-based experiences to be replicated in superb detail, with the body’s five senses activated simultaneously. Multi-sensory digitisation of experiences will help ‘bridge the gap’ between reality and simulation,” explains Fred Galstaun, director of Netherlands-based Sensiks.
You can now have an augmented-reality sensory wellness experience for the first time in SA
With the world abuzz about the possibilities of ChatGPT, this week had me thinking about artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented realities in the world of travel. Already Microsoft-owned search engine Bing is bringing the power of generative AI to its search results, while the likes of Tripadvisor are keeping a close eye on the veracity of online reviews when AI bots have the ability to write endless seemingly-realistic reviews that can skew (and skewer) the all-important sense of authenticity that underpins the site.
Online travel agencies (OTAs) and booking aggregators are also seeing the huge potential in the likes of ChatGPT, turning a laborious process of form-filling (the where, when and how-many) across multiple websites into a seamless conversation that effortlessly produces just the sort of getaway you were hoping for.
That presumes you can afford the holiday in the first place. For me, it’s already been an expensive year. I’ve dropped a chunk of change on solar panels, just weeks before some light-fingered crooks made off with my mobile phone. As well as the car it was locked inside. Cue another hefty round of expenses to replace both mobility and a missing mobile. So it’s been a month, and right now I need a holiday. But my budget needs a break.
It’s certainly tempting, and while I’d dearly love the reality of a Thai beach right now, chances are I’ll have to settle for a simulation. Happily, that’s on the menu at Sensiks, complete with a waft of warm tropical breeze and (I’m hoping) the scent of ginger and ylang-ylang on the air.
Sensory reality pods are already commonplace abroad, found everywhere from key retail destinations to corporate headquarters, bringing new meaning to the office power nap.
With a renewed focus on mental health across all spheres of our lives, the Sensiks Express pods are seen as a useful tool in promoting mental health, with immersive experiences carefully tailored for specific outcomes, whether it’s simple relaxation and entertainment, or preventing burnout and reducing anxiety.
“Developments in multisensory metaverse technology will also bring profound discoveries in the field of neuroscience, unlocking new exciting capabilities of the human brain,” explains Galstaun. “The metaverse will change the way humans live, work, play, socialise, travel, heal, shop and entertain themselves.”
I’m not quite ready to surrender myself entirely to the metaverse, but I can easily see short augmented-reality escapes being increasingly woven into the rich tapestry of life experiences. It certainly won’t replace the real thing — just like ChatGPT is no match for a skilled writer or researcher — but as the technology gets better and the experiences more immersive, an hour-long beach holiday on a Thai island may be just what we need to boost us through the lean months of the year. And, no passport required.
