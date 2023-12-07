It was a typically blistering day in Dubai when I experienced the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design first hand. Matching the rugged, traditional style favoured by Huawei, the Ultimate Design is its most luxurious smartwatch to date and features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display surrounded by a black nanocrystal ceramic bezel with six 18kt-gold segments. There’s also a gold crown — and more gold in the black-and-gold triple-mesh-chain strap.
This Ultimate Design watch is more than just a head turner — it’s also packed with some incredible tech. My favourite feature (of this and other recent Huawei smartwatches) is the fact that it integrates with Huawei phones, Android phones, and iPhones. In fact, Huawei is the only company to offer such deep integration across three operating systems.
The watch has a battery life of up to 14 days, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring, as well as ECG analysis and arterial-stiffness detection. If you’d rather escape the boardroom for some outdoor fun, you’ll love the golf-practice mode, the 10 ATM water resistance, and the certified 100m diving accessory support. Expedition mode includes dual-band five-system GNSS positioning and a special setting for dim environments to help you find your way back. This is a smartwatch designed to make a splash.
Available by special order.
POA. consumer.huawei.com/za
