Huawei Watch Ultimate Design.
Huawei Watch Ultimate Design.
Image: Supplied

It was a typically blistering day in Dubai when I experienced the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design first hand. Matching the rugged, traditional style favoured by Huawei, the Ultimate Design is its most luxurious smartwatch to date and features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display surrounded by a black nanocrystal ceramic bezel with six 18kt-gold segments. There’s also a gold crown — and more gold in the black-and-gold triple-mesh-chain strap.

This Ultimate Design watch is more than just a head turner — it’s also packed with some incredible tech. My favourite feature (of this and other recent Huawei smartwatches) is the fact that it integrates with Huawei phones, Android phones, and iPhones. In fact, Huawei is the only company to offer such deep integration across three operating systems.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, with 14-day battery life.
Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, with 14-day battery life.
Image: Supplied

The watch has a battery life of up to 14 days, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring, as well as ECG analysis and arterial-stiffness detection. If you’d rather escape the boardroom for some outdoor fun, you’ll love the golf-practice mode, the 10 ATM water resistance, and the certified 100m diving accessory support. Expedition mode includes dual-band five-system GNSS positioning and a special setting for dim environments to help you find your way back. This is a smartwatch designed to make a splash.

Available by special order.

POA. consumer.huawei.com/za

You might also like...

Smart summer living with the Huawei Watch GT 4

Make your life effortless with this GT4, that feels more like a luxury timepiece than a smart-watch
Tech & Gadgets
1 month ago

The strongest and brightest Garmin collection yet

Garmin’s new, second-generation Marq collection of luxury tool watches consists of five timepieces and you'll want to get your hands on one of them
Tech & Gadgets
5 months ago

Review | Apple Watch Ultra

The new entrant in the Apple Watch line-up sports a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal display
Tech & Gadgets
1 year ago

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X