It has a completely re-designed Compass app in watchOS 9, which provides more in-depth information and shows three distinct views, including a new hybrid view that simultaneously shows an analogue compass dial and a digital view. There are also Compass Waypoints to mark a specific point or place of interest; Backtrack, which uses GPS data to create a path showing where you’ve been (useful if you need to retrace your steps); and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies.
If aquatic activities are more your thing, you’ll be happy to know that the Apple Watch Ultra is great for kite-surfing, wakeboarding, and recreational scuba diving up to 40m. The watch is certified to WR100 and EN 13319 and features the new Crash Detection functionality. It also packs in the functionalities that we all love about Apple Watch, including heart-rate monitoring, the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps, and Activity rings.
From R18 999, istore.co.za.
Review | Apple Watch Ultra
The new entrant in the Apple Watch line-up sports a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal display
Image: Supplied
I recently spent some time in the Pilanesberg and was convinced that the lack of proper internet connectivity was going to be the death of me.
Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but while on safari picturing all the ways in which I could be stranded or trapped by a wild animal, I found myself longing for the unique features of the Apple Watch Ultra. The new entrant in the Apple Watch line-up sports a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal display, up to 36 hours’ battery life, and dual-frequency GPS that integrates L1 and L5.
