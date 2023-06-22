Garmin Marq Adventurer.
Garmin’s new, second-generation Marq collection of luxury tool watches consists of five timepieces: Marq Athlete, Marq Adventurer, Marq Golfer, Marq Captain, and Marq Aviator. All five watches are made with grade-5 titanium and feature an AMOLED touchscreen display with a domed sapphire lens, making this collection the strongest and brightest yet.

The pieces are also carefully curated, with dedicated features for each discipline, as well as wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, Body-Battery energy monitoring, and a Jet Lag Adviser. The watches are built with materials such as sapphire crystal, ceramic, and jacquard-weave nylon, with each strap created for a specific type of adventure. On the Marq Adventurer and Marq Golfer you’ll find either compass bezels or course maps to assist with navigation, while the Marq Athlete offers advanced training features such as PacePro, which provides guidance on pacing strategy based on the terrain.

Each watch has support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), and Garmin SatIQ technology, which offers positioning accuracy without sacrificing battery life (up to 16 days).

From R41 999.

garmin.com

 From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.

