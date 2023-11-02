Available in two sizes — 41mm and 46mm — the Huawei Watch GT 4 looks and feels more like a luxury timepiece than a smart-watch. Depending on the size, the Watch GT 4 is reminiscent of either a Tag Heuer or a Breitling. However, unlike either of those, it also has some of the best new smarts you can cram into a device that sits on your wrist. Compatible with iOS, Android and, of course, Huawei’s own EMUI, the Watch GT 4 has an AMOLED display with 466x466 pixel resolution and new watch faces, supports Always-On-Display, and is available in a range of finishes and watch bands (the Rainforest Green GMT watch band is made of recycled ocean-bound nylon).
Both sizes feature upgraded health-tracking features, including TruSeen 5.5+, TruSleep 3.0 (which has a new sleep-breathing-awareness feature), a smart cycle calendar for female health, over 100 workout modes, and a new calorie monitor that shows you how many calories you’ve burned in a day. My favourite is the new Health Community, which lets you share your health data with select family members. According to Huawei, the 46mm Watch GT 4 can last up to 14 days on a single charge while the 41mm variant can last up to seven days.
huawei.com/za
The Goods
Smart summer living with the Huawei Watch GT 4
Make your life effortless with this GT4, that feels more like a luxury timepiece than a smart-watch
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.