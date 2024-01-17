Marc Piasecki.
Marc Piasecki.
Image: Supplied

Chandelier earrings are back. First noted on an earlobe in the ancient world, they’ve appeared in bold and substantial iterations through the ages. Big and bold was the cri de coeur in the 1990s and they are back this season, elevating your day as per Valentino, paired with a jean pant, and putting the “s” into statement dressing.

 From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

