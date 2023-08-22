The Ousia S1 2023 collection.
The latest collection by local jewellery brand Pichulik is proof that beauty lies in the details. In celebration of the brand’s 10th birthday, the Ousia S1 2023 collection calls for reflection and clarity by taking inspiration from the Greek concept of ousia, which speaks to the expression of something’s essence or true being. With a heritage steeped in ornamentation, folklore, and artisanal craft, the Ousia S1 2023 collection celebrates Africa as well as the natural, spiritual, and creative world with Pichulik’s signature sculptural, talisman-like earrings, bracelets, and necklaces juxtaposing raw rope, semi-precious stones such as jasper and tiger’s eye, cast brass, and cotton thread.

