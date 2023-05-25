3. Chopard
Wherever you find yourself in the world, a showstopping ring is always a good idea and the Chopard Haute Joaillerie Coloured Dreams ring certainly fits this bill. It’s a magnificent combination of Fairmined-certified ethical 18kt white gold, set with a cushion-shaped 6.64ct pink sapphire and diamonds.
Exotic treasure
Colour and sparkle evoke far-off lands that only the best travel dreams are made of
1. Bulgari
The Bulgari Divas’ Dream Necklace with its 18kt rose-gold pendant set with 3.53ct pink sapphires, 0.81ct rubies, and 0.85ct pavé diamonds makes for a spectacular addition to eveningwear for your soirees abroad.
2. Messika
Wear your hair in an elegant chignon on balmy evenings and illuminate your neck with these Messika D-Vibes multi-row pendant earrings with alternating pink-gold and diamond motifs and two emerald-cut diamonds of 0.30ct each.
3. Chopard
Wherever you find yourself in the world, a showstopping ring is always a good idea and the Chopard Haute Joaillerie Coloured Dreams ring certainly fits this bill. It’s a magnificent combination of Fairmined-certified ethical 18kt white gold, set with a cushion-shaped 6.64ct pink sapphire and diamonds.
4. Louis Vuitton
The LV x Yayoi Kusama palladium and blue-enamel Paradise chain bracelet (R21 400) is a special edition marking the second major collaboration between the house and this Japanese artist. It features rectangular links engraved with the LV monogram pattern, as well as Kusama’s signature playful pumpkin charms — a piece perfect for sightseeing and other daytime rendezvous.
