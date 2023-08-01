3. Chopard
Remember that time in the 1990s when Sharon Stone wore a Vera Wang evening skirt paired with a crisp white shirt from Gap to the Oscars? Now, imagine it with this Chopard necklace! Part of the Red Carpet collection, this piece features Fairmined-certified ethical 18kt white gold, briolette-cut diamonds (227.75ct), diamond beads (4.45ct), and a diamond, onyx, orange-sapphire, and black-diamond swan motif.
bhhboutique.co.za
Grand designs
These brilliant beauties are strong on style and spectacular in execution
Image: Supplied
1. Graff
These earrings from the Graff Tribal collection, POA, are a drop-dead gorgeous combination of 16.02ct emeralds, 7.20ct diamonds, and shimmering white gold. They’re guaranteed to add a showstopping element to your event attire.
graff.com
Image: Supplied
2. Louis Vuitton
A clever bit of designing ensures that the Spirit Chapter II Liberty pendant transforms from a bold medallion necklace into a beautifully classic brooch. With a rare 4.84ct Colombian no-oil emerald and 2.02ct Monogram Flower cut diamond set in white gold, this is a piece that won’t go unnoticed, however you wear it.
POR.
eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
3. Chopard
Remember that time in the 1990s when Sharon Stone wore a Vera Wang evening skirt paired with a crisp white shirt from Gap to the Oscars? Now, imagine it with this Chopard necklace! Part of the Red Carpet collection, this piece features Fairmined-certified ethical 18kt white gold, briolette-cut diamonds (227.75ct), diamond beads (4.45ct), and a diamond, onyx, orange-sapphire, and black-diamond swan motif.
bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
4. Messika
Whether you choose it as a dress ring or a less traditional wedding ring, the Messika Move Romane Pavé white-gold (18kt) and diamond ring (0.65ct), R118 500, is a sensational bit of finger bling.
bhhboutique.co.za
You might also like...
Heavy metals
Exotic treasure
Experience the glamour of gold
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.