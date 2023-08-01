Graff Tribal collection.
Graff Tribal collection.
Image: Supplied

1. Graff

These earrings from the Graff Tribal collection, POA, are a drop-dead gorgeous combination of 16.02ct emeralds, 7.20ct diamonds, and shimmering white gold. They’re guaranteed to add a showstopping element to your event attire.

graff.com

Spirit Chapter II Liberty brooch.
Spirit Chapter II Liberty brooch.
Image: Supplied

2. Louis Vuitton

A clever bit of designing ensures that the Spirit Chapter II Liberty pendant transforms from a bold medallion necklace into a beautifully classic brooch. With a rare 4.84ct Colombian no-oil emerald and 2.02ct Monogram Flower cut diamond set in white gold, this is a piece that won’t go unnoticed, however you wear it.

POR.

eu.louisvuitton.com

Chopard necklace.
Chopard necklace.
Image: Supplied

3. Chopard

Remember that time in the 1990s when Sharon Stone wore a Vera Wang evening skirt paired with a crisp white shirt from Gap to the Oscars? Now, imagine it with this Chopard necklace! Part of the Red Carpet collection, this piece features Fairmined-certified ethical 18kt white gold, briolette-cut diamonds (227.75ct), diamond beads (4.45ct), and a diamond, onyx, orange-sapphire, and black-diamond swan motif.

bhhboutique.co.za

Messika Move Romane Pavé.
Messika Move Romane Pavé.
Image: Supplied

4. Messika

Whether you choose it as a dress ring or a less traditional wedding ring, the Messika Move Romane Pavé white-gold (18kt) and diamond ring (0.65ct), R118 500, is a sensational bit of finger bling.

bhhboutique.co.za

You might also like...

Heavy metals

Bulgari’s gilded serpent is revisited and revised
Watches & Jewellery
2 weeks ago

Exotic treasure

Colour and sparkle evoke far-off lands that only the best travel dreams are made of
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

Experience the glamour of gold

From the conventional to the less traditional, here are some jewellery options to suit every woman on the receiving end
Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago

• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X