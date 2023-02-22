Cartier trinity for chitose abe of sacai.
Cartier trinity for chitose abe of sacai.
Image: Supplied

1. Chopard

Gifting the international emblem of love is not a subtle message. The Chopard My Happy Heart earrings, sold as one piece at R18 050 each, can be worn as a set or a single combined with other simpler huggies and studs. Probably best worn by someone with a tongue-in-cheek sense of style. bhhboutique.co.za

Chopard My Happy Heart earrings.
Chopard My Happy Heart earrings.
Image: Supplied

2. Cartier

The Cartier Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai is a collection of six original limited-edition pieces in white, yellow, and rose gold. The triple ring — one round and two elongated mobile rings that can be crossed over the middle finger and worn on the ring and little finger — is one for the woman drawn to the sculptural and unusual. POR cartier.com

Cartier Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai.
Cartier Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai.
Image: Supplied

3. Pomellato

The ultra-pretty Pomellato Nudo necklace (R344 000) is one for your more traditional jewellery-wearer. The 18kt rose gold adorned with rose quartz and chalcedony is sure to put a smile on the face of someone who leans more towards the feminine and delicate. pomellato.co.za

Pomellato Nudo necklace.
Pomellato Nudo necklace.
Image: Supplied

4. Louis Vuitton

In love with someone whose look could be described as androgynous chic? Then the clean lines of the Louis Vuitton Volt Play bracelet should be a guaranteed winner. The 18kt architecturally intertwined L and V motif with braided yellow gold and red polyamide fibre is perfect for the woman who is more trouser-suit than frock. POA eu.louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton Volt Play bracelet.
Louis Vuitton Volt Play bracelet.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

The latest news in the world of luxury watches this month

From the Chopard Happy Hearts watch to the Hublot Big Bang Unico Sorai limited edition, here's a look at the latest in luxury watches this month
Watches & Jewellery
1 week ago

The iridescent mother-of-pearl

It’s not just the string of clutchable pearls having a revival, so too are mother-of-pearl inlays in all sorts of pretty expressions
Watches & Jewellery
4 weeks ago

Yellow gold jewels that embody the spirit of being effortlessly beautiful

While her sister Rose has been given all the limelight of late, it is plain to see that Yellow Gold is just as deserving of love and attention
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Precious jewellery to usher in the new year

Here are four pieces of jewellery guaranteed to get the right reaction
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X