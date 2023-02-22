1. Chopard
Gifting the international emblem of love is not a subtle message. The Chopard My Happy Heart earrings, sold as one piece at R18 050 each, can be worn as a set or a single combined with other simpler huggies and studs. Probably best worn by someone with a tongue-in-cheek sense of style. bhhboutique.co.za
Experience the glamour of gold
From the conventional to the less traditional, here are some jewellery options to suit every woman on the receiving end
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
2. Cartier
The Cartier Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai is a collection of six original limited-edition pieces in white, yellow, and rose gold. The triple ring — one round and two elongated mobile rings that can be crossed over the middle finger and worn on the ring and little finger — is one for the woman drawn to the sculptural and unusual. POR cartier.com
Image: Supplied
3. Pomellato
The ultra-pretty Pomellato Nudo necklace (R344 000) is one for your more traditional jewellery-wearer. The 18kt rose gold adorned with rose quartz and chalcedony is sure to put a smile on the face of someone who leans more towards the feminine and delicate. pomellato.co.za
Image: Supplied
4. Louis Vuitton
In love with someone whose look could be described as androgynous chic? Then the clean lines of the Louis Vuitton Volt Play bracelet should be a guaranteed winner. The 18kt architecturally intertwined L and V motif with braided yellow gold and red polyamide fibre is perfect for the woman who is more trouser-suit than frock. POA eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
