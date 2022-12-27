Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelet.
Image: Supplied

1. Louis Vuitton

Mismatched and stacked ear cuffs, studs, and hoops are what it’s all about right now. This 18kt pink-gold hoop (R37 000 each) is a bold and contemporary addition to Louis Vuitton’s Empreinte collection, which recalls the spirit of travel and features the heritage trunk-nail impressions and monogram-flower detail for which the range has become known. 

Louis Vuitton 18kt pink-gold hoop.
Louis Vuitton 18kt pink-gold hoop.
Image: Supplied

2. Pomellato

The Nudo pendant necklace (R74 000) is based on Pomellato’s simple yet chic ring design. Available in a rainbow of coloured-stone options — white topaz, rose quartz, vermarine, amethyst, and blue topaz — with the addition of diamonds and 18kt rose gold. London blue topaz, pictured here, is the birthstone of those born in December. 

Pomellato Nudo pendant necklace.
Pomellato Nudo pendant necklace.
Image: Supplied

3. Chopard

The Happy Diamonds Planet bangles incorporate ethical 18kt rose gold, a dancing diamond, and spherical beads in minerals that symbolise strength and life. Here we have the green-agate variant, but they’re also available in blue lapis lazuli, black onyx, and pink rhodochrosite.

Chopard Happy Diamonds Planet bangles.
Chopard Happy Diamonds Planet bangles.
Image: Supplied

4. Bulgari

This is something I’d be more than a little delighted to add to my 2023 collection. Part of Bulgari’s “I Believe in Wonder” Holiday collection, the Serpenti Viper bracelet (POA) is made up of two 18kt rosegold coils set with pavé diamonds and is beyond exquisite. Available to order. 

Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelet.
Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelet.
Image: Supplied

