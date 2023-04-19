Messika Divine Enigma ring with white gold and diamonds.
Image: Supplied

Tired of stacking a multitude of miniatures? While the trend of late has been to mix and match various smaller pieces, we’re moving towards the bigger and bolder.

Messika

Divine Enigma ring with white gold and diamonds,

POA,

bhh_boutique

Messika Move Uno Multi ring with yellow gold and diamonds.
Image: Supplied

Messika

Messika Move Uno Multi ring with yellow gold and diamonds,

R44 000,

bhh_boutique

Idylle Blossom pavé ring.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

Idylle Blossom pavé ring with white, rose, and yellow gold and diamonds,

R128 000,

eu.louisvuitton.com

Catene 18kt rose-gold ring.
Image: Supplied

Pomellato

Catene 18kt rose-gold ring,

POR,

bhh_boutique

LV Volt One ring.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

LV Volt One ring with yellow gold and diamonds,

R144 000,

eu.louisvuitton.com

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

