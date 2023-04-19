Tired of stacking a multitude of miniatures? While the trend of late has been to mix and match various smaller pieces, we’re moving towards the bigger and bolder.
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.
Ring leaders
Only one of these is needed to create maximum impact
Image: Supplied
Tired of stacking a multitude of miniatures? While the trend of late has been to mix and match various smaller pieces, we’re moving towards the bigger and bolder.
Messika
Divine Enigma ring with white gold and diamonds,
POA,
bhh_boutique
Image: Supplied
Messika
Messika Move Uno Multi ring with yellow gold and diamonds,
R44 000,
bhh_boutique
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
Idylle Blossom pavé ring with white, rose, and yellow gold and diamonds,
R128 000,
eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Pomellato
Catene 18kt rose-gold ring,
POR,
bhh_boutique
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
LV Volt One ring with yellow gold and diamonds,
R144 000,
eu.louisvuitton.com
