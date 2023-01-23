4. Blancpain
Top 10 watch brands with sustainability in mind
These watch brands have adopted strategies to protect our planet and are on the cutting-edge of environmental responsibility
Image: Supplied
1. Rolex
Portugal’s Azores Archipelago, an oasis in the Atlantic Ocean known for its rare and valuable ecological and biological qualities, is a new Mission Blue Hope Spot. Mission Blue is one of the pillars of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative, aimed at exploring, restoring, reviving, and guarding the world’s oceans. Legendary oceanographer and explorer Sylvia Earle, founder of Mission Blue, says, “The Azores Archipelago is a magnet for life. It really is a magical place. Launching the Azores as a Hope Spot is so logical — just ask the whales.”
2. IWC
Sustainability drives everything at IWC. It began this journey more than 10 years ago, starting with its supply chain. It was the first watchmaking brand to publish a sustainability report, and is now on its fourth. The company focuses on transparency (showing what it does and how it does it), circularity (ensuring that its watches are built to last multiple lifetimes), and responsibility (such as adapting its internal processes in line with certified codes of good practices).
3. Chopard
Chopard’s Alpine Eagle collection of sporty-chic timepieces now includes two 41mm models with a dial in an original “Pine Green” colour and available in Chopard’s exclusive ultra-resistant and highly luminous Lucent Steel A223 or ethical 18kt rose gold. A portion of sales of these models will be donated to the Alpine Eagle Foundation, whose programmes have enabled the reintroduction of the whitetailed eagle in the Lake Geneva region.
