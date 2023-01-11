2. Chopard
These Chopard Happy Hearts earrings from the James Bond Limited Edition collection, are the epitome of oldworld, 007 glamour. They feature 52 diamonds with an additional two floating diamonds and, of course, happy, sunny yellow gold. Available to order, (R108 450)
Yellow gold jewels that embody the spirit of being effortlessly beautiful
While her sister Rose has been given all the limelight of late, it is plain to see that Yellow Gold is just as deserving of love and attention
1. Messika
This is the yellow-gold version of the Messika Move Noa cuff, which displays the same design of diamonds for which Messika is known. The streamlined band gives it its elegant simplicity, while the intricacy of the diamond layout lends the piece a bit more wow factor. (R178 000)
3. Cartier
If you’re after a bit of drama, the La Panthère ring is a piece that will definitely appeal to your wilder sensibilities. Part of the Panthère de Cartier collection, the ring is 18kt yellow gold with tsavorite garnets, onyx, and 242 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 2.21ct. (POR)
4. Louis Vuitton
If there’s one piece to covet this year it has to be the Empreinte ring from the Louis Vuitton collection of the same name. Originally created in 2004, the collection was inspired by the old trunks used by travellers and adventurers and features the imprints of trunk nails, as well as the LV monogram flower and signature. In 2022, the collection was updated with unisex pieces such as this heavenly yellowgold-and-diamond ring. (R133 000)
