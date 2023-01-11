Cartier La Panthère ring.
Cartier La Panthère ring.
Image: Cartier

1. Messika

This is the yellow-gold version of the Messika Move Noa cuff, which displays the same design of diamonds for which Messika is known. The streamlined band gives it its elegant simplicity, while the intricacy of the diamond layout lends the piece a bit more wow factor. (R178 000) 

Messika Yellow Gold Diamond Bracelet.
Messika Yellow Gold Diamond Bracelet.
Image: Messika

2. Chopard

These Chopard Happy Hearts earrings from the James Bond Limited Edition collection, are the epitome of oldworld, 007 glamour. They feature 52 diamonds with an additional two floating diamonds and, of course, happy, sunny yellow gold. Available to order, (R108 450)

Chopard Happy Hearts Earrings.
Chopard Happy Hearts Earrings.
Image: Chopard

3. Cartier

If you’re after a bit of drama, the La Panthère ring is a piece that will definitely appeal to your wilder sensibilities. Part of the Panthère de Cartier collection, the ring is 18kt yellow gold with tsavorite garnets, onyx, and 242 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 2.21ct. (POR)

Cartier La Panthère ring.
Cartier La Panthère ring.
Image: Cartier

4. Louis Vuitton

If there’s one piece to covet this year it has to be the Empreinte ring from the Louis Vuitton collection of the same name. Originally created in 2004, the collection was inspired by the old trunks used by travellers and adventurers and features the imprints of trunk nails, as well as the LV monogram flower and signature. In 2022, the collection was updated with unisex pieces such as this heavenly yellowgold-and-diamond ring. (R133 000)

Louis Vuitton Empreinte Ring.
Louis Vuitton Empreinte Ring.
Image: Louis Vuitton

You might also like...

DIGITAL ISSUE | Wanted Watches, Jewels and Luxury 2022/23 special edition

Read the digital issue of our Watches, Jewels and Luxury special edition
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Will your wardrobe reflect optimism or despair in 2023?

There’s much to fret about, but trends demand a fresh narrative
Fashion & Grooming
2 days ago

The latest news in the world of luxury watches

From the Olympic 1932 Chrono Chime to the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge, here are the latest news in the world of luxury watches
Watches & Jewellery
4 days ago

Precious jewellery to usher in the new year

Here are four pieces of jewellery guaranteed to get the right reaction
Watches & Jewellery
2 weeks ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X