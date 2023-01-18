Cartier Indomptables collection of tête-à-tête-inspired jewellery.
Image: Supplied

1. Chopard

We had a sneak preview of the Chopard Red Carpet Collection at Watches and Wonders Geneva ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The haute joaillerie themed collection naturally includes jewellery watches, with this watch created with Fairmined-certified ethical 18kt white gold, entirely set with diamonds (32.82ct) and multicoloured sapphires (17.48ct).

Chopard Red Carpet Collection.
Image: Chopard

2. Graff

The Pear Shape and Marquise Diamond Watch by Graff features an asymmetric cluster of pear-shaped and marquise-cut diamonds totalling more than 13ct. The house classifies it as an abstract jewellery watch, the epitome of restrained elegance. The diamonds frame a pavé-diamond dial to add delicate volume to the design. The result? A cascade of sparkle.

Graff Pear Shape and Marquise Diamond Watch.
Image: Supplied

3. Dior

A one-of-a-kind jewel, La D de Dior Précieuse à Secret is adorned with a delicate white-opal cabochon. Its outward appearance as a bejewelled bracelet is achieved by a cover that can be gently moved aside to see the time. Here, the middle case, dial, crown, and bracelet are pavéd with snow-set diamonds. With pink gold and sparkling diamonds, it is both feminine and timeless.

Dior La D de Dior Précieuse à Secret.
Image: Supplied

4. Cartier

The Indomptables collection of tête-à-tête-inspired jewellery contrasts two animals from the maison’s menagerie. The collection, launched at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2022, includes five bracelets and two torque necklaces, as well as three watches with shagreen-set diamond dials framed by two bars, one side bitten by a panther and the other by a crocodile, zebra, or tiger (seen here), all with movable heads.

Cartier Indomptables collection of tête-à-tête-inspired jewellery.
Image: Supplied

