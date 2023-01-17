2. H. Moser & Cie.
Seven years after the release of H. Moser & Cie.’s original Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue, the brand has launched a design evolution. Hours and minutes are easily read with the central hands, and the flash calendar function instantly changes the date at midnight. A small centre hand points to the month, and an indicator on the movement side points out leap years. The original model is widely considered the most straightforward perpetual calendar in the market to set and read, thanks to its ingenious mechanism, which allows the time/date to be set forward and backward at any time of the day.
Classic wristwatches with timeless designs
Classic wristwatches with complications, such as the tourbillon and perpetual calendar, are always wanted
Image: Supplied
1. Czapek & Cie
At Czapek & Cie, blue is the new black. The Geneva-based maison is known for its original dial colours and modern metal-colouring techniques, which enrich the Faubourg de Cracovie family of chronographs. The California Blue originated from a bespoke request from a collector, which resulted in an ultra-limited edition of 18 pieces. The watch features a deep-blue grainé dial and echoes the “Californian” numbering used for the Faubourg de Cracovie California Dreamin’ model. The chronograph is powered by the Czapek SXH3 calibre, made for the brand by Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier.
Image: Supplied
2. H. Moser & Cie.
Seven years after the release of H. Moser & Cie.’s original Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue, the brand has launched a design evolution. Hours and minutes are easily read with the central hands, and the flash calendar function instantly changes the date at midnight. A small centre hand points to the month, and an indicator on the movement side points out leap years. The original model is widely considered the most straightforward perpetual calendar in the market to set and read, thanks to its ingenious mechanism, which allows the time/date to be set forward and backward at any time of the day.
Image: Supplied
3. Chopard
Chopard’s Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon in stainless steel is one of a handful of flying tourbillon watches to bear chronometer and Poinçon de Genève certification. Entirely developed, produced, and assembled in Chopard’s haute horlogerie workshops and chronometer-certified by the COSC, the L.U.C 96.24-L mechanical selfwinding movement is the first automatic flying tourbillon calibre developed by the manufacture. It beats at a frequency of 25 200 vibrations per hour (3.5Hz) and has a 65-hour power reserve.
Image: Supplied
4. Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin describes its Overseas Tourbillon Skeleton as “a breath of fresh air”, in keeping with the spirit of travel. This model is the first in the Overseas collection to be equipped with a tourbillon movement in a skeletonised version and the first to be made entirely of Grade 5 titanium. It is also available in 18kt 5N pink gold. The new Manufacture Calibre 2160 SQ is ultra-slim at 5.65mm and features handcrafted finishes characteristic of haute horlogerie yet in a contemporary spirit. The openwork of the barrel reveals a cover shaped like a compass rose. It is easily personalised with three interchangeable straps: grade-5 titanium, leather, and rubber.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
Serial explorer Bertrand Piccard on failure: "Never fail twice for the same reason"
Yellow gold jewels that embody the spirit of being effortlessly beautiful
Sustainability in watchmaking: a decade of action
The latest news in the world of luxury watches