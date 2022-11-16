Messika Rose Lucky Move 18-karat rose gold, turquoise and diamond bracelet.
Dolce & Gabbana

Diamond-studded DG emblems surrounded by a full spectrum of coloured stones? There’s nothing subtle about these babies, but, gosh darn, they’ll make a statement with just a simple tan and a white swimsuit. POR. dolcegabbana.com.

Bulgari

This Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace, R111 000, is a real beauty in 18kt pink gold, diamonds, and carnelian. The design is modern and sophisticated, making it the perfect addition to both more classic and contemporary summer looks. picotandmoss.co.za

Pomellato

The Pomellato Nudo bracelet, R198 000, is a streamlined gold cuff adorned with blue topaz and diamonds. Keep it on your wrist all holiday long to add glamour to white tees and dresses. bhhboutique.co.za.

Messika

Nothing says summer holiday quite like the colour turquoise, so you’ll definitely want the Lucky Move bracelet, R48 000, to accompany you on your travels. The pink-gold and natural-turquoise inlay surrounded by diamonds creates the best possible version of beachside style. bhhboutique.co.za.

