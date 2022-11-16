Bulgari
This Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace, R111 000, is a real beauty in 18kt pink gold, diamonds, and carnelian. The design is modern and sophisticated, making it the perfect addition to both more classic and contemporary summer looks. picotandmoss.co.za
A splash of colour: the prettiest jewellery perfect for spring
Embolden your neutral and monochrome wardrobe palette with this multi-coloured offering
Image: Supplied
Dolce & Gabbana
Diamond-studded DG emblems surrounded by a full spectrum of coloured stones? There’s nothing subtle about these babies, but, gosh darn, they’ll make a statement with just a simple tan and a white swimsuit. POR. dolcegabbana.com.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Pomellato
The Pomellato Nudo bracelet, R198 000, is a streamlined gold cuff adorned with blue topaz and diamonds. Keep it on your wrist all holiday long to add glamour to white tees and dresses. bhhboutique.co.za.
Image: Supplied
Messika
Nothing says summer holiday quite like the colour turquoise, so you’ll definitely want the Lucky Move bracelet, R48 000, to accompany you on your travels. The pink-gold and natural-turquoise inlay surrounded by diamonds creates the best possible version of beachside style. bhhboutique.co.za.
Image: Supplied
