Any one of these pieces will elevate your travel experiences.
Any one of these pieces will elevate your travel experiences.
Image: Supplied

Leaving on a jet plane anytime soon? Then the bags you should be packing are some of the luxury leather pieces from the covetable Montblanc Meisterstück Collection. Inspired by the house’s iconic Meisterstück pen, the capsule collection is fashioned from crocodile-embossed leather in matte black, grey, and Britishgreen colourways.

Staying true to Montblanc’s writing heritage, the designs incorporate Meisterstück pen- inspired elements such as nib-shaped zip pulls. Any one of these pieces will elevate your travel experiences. Choose from duffle bags in three sizes, a document case, messenger bag, pouches, and card holders — or really spoil yourself and grab the whole set.

The divergent identities of Africa’s fashion weeks

From Johannesburg to Lagos, fashion weeks across the continent are carving their niche
Fashion & Grooming
2 days ago

Here are some of our favourite pieces from the collection: 

Meisterstück Selection mini pouch 8cc.
Meisterstück Selection mini pouch 8cc.
Image: Montblanc
Meisterstück Selection duffle.
Meisterstück Selection duffle.
Image: Montblanc
Meisterstück Selection pouch.
Meisterstück Selection pouch.
Image: Montblanc
Meisterstück Selection mini pouch 8cc.
Meisterstück Selection mini pouch 8cc.
Image: Montblanc
Meisterstück Selection document case.
Meisterstück Selection document case.
Image: Montblanc

You might also like...

Montblanc’s latest collection is made for people on the move

Montblanc recently launched its stylish yet highly functional Extreme 3.0 collection
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

Full list of designers showcasing at this season’s AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2022

AFI Fashion Week Joburg will feature a mix of Pan-African designers as well as rising stars from the continent
Fashion & Grooming
2 weeks ago

Addressing the dress code conundrum

Here are clear-cut definitions of the different dress code requests you’d likely receive by way of invitation
Fashion & Grooming
3 weeks ago

How fashion houses are responding to a future that's asking for more

Fashion houses are having to marry their heritage with a revolution in the making
Voices
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X