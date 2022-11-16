Leaving on a jet plane anytime soon? Then the bags you should be packing are some of the luxury leather pieces from the covetable Montblanc Meisterstück Collection. Inspired by the house’s iconic Meisterstück pen, the capsule collection is fashioned from crocodile-embossed leather in matte black, grey, and Britishgreen colourways.
Staying true to Montblanc’s writing heritage, the designs incorporate Meisterstück pen- inspired elements such as nib-shaped zip pulls. Any one of these pieces will elevate your travel experiences. Choose from duffle bags in three sizes, a document case, messenger bag, pouches, and card holders — or really spoil yourself and grab the whole set.
A bold evolution of Montblanc’s signature leather collection
Image: Supplied
Here are some of our favourite pieces from the collection:
