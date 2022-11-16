Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari.
Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari.
Image: Supplied

NEXT STOP

Featuring analogue hands and a digital display, the Omega Speedmaster x-33 Marstimer is the latest of the commercially available editions of the quartz watch originally created for the exclusive use of international space programmes from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Anticipating the “next giant leap”, Omega’s 45mm titanium-on-titanium chronograph keeps track of our world and the sol date and time on Mars, with the Mission Elapsed Time function accounting for the 2.7% longer days on the red planet. A solar compass will find true north wherever you are.

Omega Speedmaster x-33 Marstimer.
Omega Speedmaster x-33 Marstimer.
Image: Supplied

R119 000, omegawatches.com

FEELER GAUGE

At Richard Mille, size counts. This is usually expressed through large but lightweight pieces innovatively executed in exotic materials. But the ultra-flat Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari, at a mere 1.75mm thick, is a radical shift that also steals the title of the world’s thinnest mechanical watch from Bulgari and celebrates the partnership with Ferrari signed last year. Limited to 150 pieces — at three times the price of an SF90.

Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari.
Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari.
Image: Supplied

richardmille.com

RENNSPORT

Expressing shared history and values, the limited-edition TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 timepieces are a tribute to an iconic Porsche and the first 911 to carry the Carrera badge, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Available in blue-and-white steel or red-and-white rose-gold editions, these 42mm chronographs capture the two-tone aesthetic and design codes of the classic sportscar in the tricompax dial layout. Powered by the Calibre Heuer 02.

TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7.
TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7.
Image: Supplied

POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500.

You might also like...

Tudor promts us to wander off the grid

Solidly built, practical, precise, and accessibly priced, the Tudor Ranger M79950 is the instrument for your next expedition
Watches & Jewellery
1 week ago

Time, travel and traceability: Breitling introduces three new watches

The three new additions to Breitling’s Chronomat line are as aesthetically pleasing as they are beacons of innovation
Watches & Jewellery
1 week ago

The latest news in the world of luxury watches this month

From the latest addition to the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF collection to the new H Moser & Cie 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack
Watches & Jewellery
4 weeks ago

Chronomaster moves with the times

The new Chronomaster Open joins the latest-generation Chronomaster collection
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X