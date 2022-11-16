NEXT STOP
Featuring analogue hands and a digital display, the Omega Speedmaster x-33 Marstimer is the latest of the commercially available editions of the quartz watch originally created for the exclusive use of international space programmes from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Anticipating the “next giant leap”, Omega’s 45mm titanium-on-titanium chronograph keeps track of our world and the sol date and time on Mars, with the Mission Elapsed Time function accounting for the 2.7% longer days on the red planet. A solar compass will find true north wherever you are.
The latest news in the world of luxury watches this November
From the ultra-flat Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari to the limited-edition TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7, these timepieces are a spectacular display of ingenuity
Image: Supplied
NEXT STOP
Featuring analogue hands and a digital display, the Omega Speedmaster x-33 Marstimer is the latest of the commercially available editions of the quartz watch originally created for the exclusive use of international space programmes from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Anticipating the “next giant leap”, Omega’s 45mm titanium-on-titanium chronograph keeps track of our world and the sol date and time on Mars, with the Mission Elapsed Time function accounting for the 2.7% longer days on the red planet. A solar compass will find true north wherever you are.
Image: Supplied
R119 000, omegawatches.com
FEELER GAUGE
At Richard Mille, size counts. This is usually expressed through large but lightweight pieces innovatively executed in exotic materials. But the ultra-flat Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari, at a mere 1.75mm thick, is a radical shift that also steals the title of the world’s thinnest mechanical watch from Bulgari and celebrates the partnership with Ferrari signed last year. Limited to 150 pieces — at three times the price of an SF90.
Image: Supplied
richardmille.com
RENNSPORT
Expressing shared history and values, the limited-edition TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 timepieces are a tribute to an iconic Porsche and the first 911 to carry the Carrera badge, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Available in blue-and-white steel or red-and-white rose-gold editions, these 42mm chronographs capture the two-tone aesthetic and design codes of the classic sportscar in the tricompax dial layout. Powered by the Calibre Heuer 02.
Image: Supplied
POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500.
You might also like...
Tudor promts us to wander off the grid
Time, travel and traceability: Breitling introduces three new watches
The latest news in the world of luxury watches this month
Chronomaster moves with the times