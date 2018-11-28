At this year’s prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) awards held earlier this month, there was some competition for the Revival Prize – presented to the best watch in one of the 12 main categories, which features a contemporary re-edition or reinterpretation of an iconic historical model.

The growing interest in classic timepieces and the booming pre-owned market has caught the attention of many luxury watch brands and apart from some of them already being in the game, it has also prompted the release of some fine new anniversary editions and vintage-inspired collections; none as bountiful as over the passed year.

Although Vacheron Constantin, founded in 1755, has numerous icons and registered complications to celebrate, the manufacture scored at GPHG this year with an elegant reinterpretation of its 1940s aesthetic, reviving the typical “useful” complication and style from this era.

For over 20 years, the Historiques collection has celebrated the company’s most legendary creations, which punctuate its 263-year history. The Historiques Triple Calendrier 1942, reinterprets the reference 4240 calendar watch from 1942 with design codes echoing those of the original but in a completely modern timepiece.