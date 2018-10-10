The well-heeled and well-informed will know that there is far more to Hermès than the Kelly. The iconic handbag was designed to be practical, understated, and anonymous but instead it became the most coveted and flaunted “it” bag of the century. So, you may be forgiven if you forgot the company’s excellent lineage and reputation for making saddles and harnesses for horses, dating back to 1837.

The famed handbag was unveiled in 1930, but only got its name after Princess Grace was photographed with one in 1956. The Kelly — with its 36 leather pieces stitched together like a glove; 608 hand stitches to be precise — has been reinvented over the decades, each new rendition becoming more desirable and exclusive. This year’s “Kellygraphie” is no exception. Its bold surface design is a seamless masterpiece of leather marquetry, with graphic interpretations of the alphabet — “calligraphy” — in combinations of navy, indigo, naturals, signature orange and red.

The saddle-maker has also been crafting highly prized leather straps since the 1920s. However, it wasn’t until 1978 when the ultra-luxury company opened its La Montre Hermès production facilities in Biel, Switzerland, that it developed its own watch manufacture. Until then, Hermès had sold brands such as Jaeger-LeCoultre, as well as many now sought-after co-branded timepieces produced in collaboration with the world’s most respected watch manufactures.