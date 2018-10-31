The ’80s also brought a sigh of relief to the Swiss watch industry’s near-death experience of the previous decade, thanks to co-founder of the Swatch Group Nicolas George Hayek, who took on the Asian manufacturers by introducing Swiss-made excellence to the manufacture of quartz movements.

Yet it’s the very fine mechanical movements that quartz almost killed that a new generation is now rediscovering. The number of impressive releases and the list of finalists in the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève Challenge category, which salutes excellence in watches produced for less than Sf4 000 (about R58,000), include the Seiko Presage Shippo Enamel and Tudor Black Bay GMT to feed the trend.

While the world appears to be going gender neutral, the watch industry continues to woo women with “manly” complications in appropriately sized cases. Although women have been neglected for decades, their desire for fine watchmaking actually dates back to the 1800s. Of course these were largely very exclusive pieces made by Breguet and Patek Philippe for the nobility. It wasn’t until the early 1900s that the first modern commercially available wristwatches were introduced, albeit for men.

1. 2018 ANNIVERSARIES

Decades on — more than a century in some cases — and many notable anniversaries have been falling due, including a few world-firsts from the early days of watchmaking. But the spate of celebratory editions over the past few years has not been as prolific as the desirable updates and vintage-inspired pieces featured in 2018.

IWC has its 150th anniversary this year, and celebratory editions include the Tribute to Pallweber. In 1904, the Cartier Santos was the first purpose-designed wristwatch to be produced, but the redesigned and renamed Santos de Cartier celebrates its 40th anniversary with new streamlined models and a new bracelet design.