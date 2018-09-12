Before Instagram became the distraction, a momentary escape from the daily grind involved getting up for a smoke break and a chat. Taking your mind off things could also involve setting the hypnotic balls of a Newton Cradle in motion, pressing your faces into one of those 3D metal pinhead impression thingies or guiding a few chrome balls rather frustratingly through a tiny plastic maze. It’s these executive toys which came to mind with gleeful nostalgia when I saw the 900 rose gold micro beads cascading effortlessly in slow motion across the dial of the playful Cartier Révélation d’une Panthère, revealing for an instant the head of the Maison’s iconic feline.

Much like the sand passing through an hourglass, at the flick of the wrist the beads map their way through invisible markers in a sapphire capsule as if suspended in time for a moment as the outline of the panther appears. Although telling time may not appear to be the main focus here, there is more to the magic than mere gimmickry.