Cartier Révélation d’une Panthère.
Before Instagram became the distraction, a momentary escape from the daily grind involved getting up for a smoke break and a chat. Taking your mind off things could also involve setting the hypnotic balls of a Newton Cradle in motion, pressing your faces into one of those 3D metal pinhead impression thingies or guiding a few chrome balls rather frustratingly through a tiny plastic maze. It’s these executive toys which came to mind with gleeful nostalgia when I saw the 900 rose gold micro beads cascading effortlessly in slow motion across the dial of the playful Cartier Révélation d’une Panthère, revealing for an instant the head of the Maison’s iconic feline.

Much like the sand passing through an hourglass, at the flick of the wrist the beads map their way through invisible markers in a sapphire capsule as if suspended in time for a moment as the outline of the panther appears. Although telling time may not appear to be the main focus here, there is more to the magic than mere gimmickry.

Cartier Révélation d’une Panthère in various colours.
Beyond the brilliance of the beadwork in its perfectly calibrated fluid, the 37mm 18ct pink gold diamond-set case of the Révélation houses the exquisite ultra-thin, hand-wound Calibre 430 MC movement, which is also to be found in the Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat. With a case that is a mere 6mm thick, this elegant timepiece is presented in a choice of green, red or black lacquer dials with matching emerald, ruby or diamond set crowns and complementary alligator leather straps.

Limited to an edition of 100 pieces, the Révélation is guaranteed to be both Instagramable and conversational. Price on application, 011-666-2800.

