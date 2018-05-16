There are a number of watches I’d suggest for inclusion in a starter collection and although they’d tend to be more vintage inspired sport, tool and dress watches, something like a thoroughly innovative Ressence Type 1 or 5 would definitely be on the list.

My favourite everyday watch is an elegant 1966 Tudor Prince Oysterdate with rotor self-winding movement. Its calibre ETA 2462 has maintained a reliable, steady beat over the decades as long as the watch is on my wrist. Despite her clean and understated styling, she’s a real attention grabber for her unusual slate grey dial, sleek golden rectangular hour markers and charming lollipop second hand. My Tudor is from a period in the company’s history where many parts from Rolex where still being used, like the Oyster case, crown and hands. It also has the original Tudor Rose emblem and Gothic Tudor logo on the dial.

At 34mm, she’s a little on the small side, but small is the new big. This trend is being driven by a number of factors including a huge focus on the women’s market, practical everyday wear mechanical watches for millennial's, the development of more sophisticated, smaller, thinner movements and of course the revival of iconic classics from the 50s and 60s over the last couple of years.