Open water diving is an overwhelming experience, a privilege that I hope will be enjoyed by future generations. Both intimidating and wonderfully mesmerising, my first time off the coast of Mozambique in 1999 was life-changing. Refracted rays of sunlight dancing through crystal clear water spotlit our slow decent, 20-meters to just above the ocean floor. This quiet new universe was spellbinding and breathtaking – literally. I vividly recall the equally curious sea life and the gold rotating bezel of my dive instructor’s Seiko Scuba Master glinting as he nudged me and tapped its crystal to indicate to me to breath and monitor my oxygen usage. I quickly observed how essential this indispensable companion was for a diver’s safety. Not to mention life-giving oxygen.

Essential for a winning dive watch are reliability, accuracy and legibility. Recognisable design cues are the rotational bezel with bold elapsed-time minute markers; exaggerated minute and hour hands; bold hour and minute markers on uncluttered dials; and screw down crowns. For readability to at least 25cm in total darkness luminous phosphorescent pigments such as Super-LumiNova are applied to the hands and markers. The standards are regulated by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 6425) and cases must be robust enough to withstand the pressure of deep dives, the corrosive salt water and be water resistant to at least 100m depth. The case must also protect the movement against magnetic fields, bumps and scratches.

Although Rolex patented its infamous watertight Oyster case in 1926, the Submariner was its first purpose-build watch, launching in 1954 to become the quintessential diver. A new 40mm Submariner Date in Oystersteel and yellow gold with blue dial will serve you well but if you’re on a mission to discover lost empires in a dark abyss you’ll require the most advanced Rolex of them all. The Sea-Dweller DeepSea 126660 is the ultimate tool watch, equipped with a new-generation calibre 3235 movement and waterproof up to an extreme depth of 3900m. Its 44mm Oystersteel case features a unidirectional bezel with 60-minute graduated Cerachrom black ceramic insert. Lugs and sides have been redesigned and accommodate a broader Oyster bracelet with Oysterlock folding safety clasp.