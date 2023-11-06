0
The number of Giant pandas worldwide that are not the property of the Chinese government.
1943
The year Parícutin, a cinder-cone volcano, came into being by erupting from a farmer’s field in the Mexican state of Michoacán. The farmer was considerably taken aback.
3
The number of African countries that are monarchies — Morocco, Lesotho, and Eswatini.
5 120 000
The price in rands of the Bentley Continental GT V8 — the most recent addition to the Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars, which also includes Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins, and Cadillacs. The luxury cars are used to patrol tourist destinations in the city.
36.74
The score Seychelles gets on the Tourism Sentiment Index, making it the most beloved destination in Africa and the fourth globally. Other contenders on the continent are Mauritius (32.92), Zanzibar (32.3), and Hermanus, SA (31.02).
A numbers game
Around the world in numbers
From the number of years that sushi has been around to the number of SA chefs whose restaurants got Michelin stars
Image: 123rf.com
5
The number of SA chefs whose restaurants got Michelin stars — Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Jean Delport, Conor Toomey, Thinus van der Westhuizen, and Hylton Espey.
8 222
The number of islands that fall within Australia’s maritime border.
Image: 123rf.com
350 000
The approximate number of ancient manuscripts rescued by the people of Timbuktu and smuggled out of the city following its fall to Islamist fighters in 2012.
2 500
The number of years that sushi has been around — it originated in China as a means of preserving fish.
5 120 000
The number of tourists who visited Morocco in 2019. It is the most visited country on the continent. Egypt is second on the list and South Africa third.
Image: 123rf.com
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.