50
The number of bejewelled Easter eggs Fabergé made for the Russian Imperial family. Not even the tsar knew what the next egg would look like.
6-10
The number of weeks it takes to make a lab-grown diamond. It costs US$200-500 to grow one carat.
10
The number of basic odours we can detect, according to a 2013 study: fragrant, woody/resinous, minty/peppermint, sweet, chemical, popcorn, lemon, fruity (non-citrus), pungent, and decayed.
1909
The year the first shop window displays appeared, at Selfridges in London. During the First World War, the store used a “War Window” to show the latest news from the front.
A numbers game
Colour me pretty
From the number of years since nail varnish was first used to the number of weeks it takes to make a lab-grown diamond
Image: 123rf.com
445 000
The number of years since nail varnish was first used, having originated in China. During the Zhou dynasty (about 600 BCE), aristocrats preferred gold or silver varnish. Later favourites were red and black.
1915
The year a model appeared on the cover of a Harper’s Bazaar magazine without underarm hair, setting off a new fashion trend in the US.
1980
The year Coppertone developed the first UVA/UVB sunscreen.
14 000
The number of tonnes of sunscreen that enter the oceans and settle on coral reefs every year.
44
The percentage more smell receptors dogs have than humans.
70
The percentage of the beauty industry’s waste that comes from packaging. This amounts to about 120 billion units of waste every year.
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.