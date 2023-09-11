A version of The Scream by Edvard Munch.
A version of The Scream by Edvard Munch.
Image: Supplied

5

The number of versions of The Scream by Edvard Munch. In two he used pastel, one is a lithograph print, and two were painted, one in 1893 and the other in 1910.

 

73 000

The age of the oldest known homo sapiens-made drawing, cross-hatched on a stone flake. It was found in Blombos Cave in the southern Cape.

2007

The year SA artist Mary Sibande introduced Sophie, a life-sized sculpted alter ego modelled in her own image.

32

The age at which renowned SA ceramic artist and sculptor Bonnie Ntshalintshali died.

A golden rhino found at Mapungubwe in 1934.
A golden rhino found at Mapungubwe in 1934.
Image: Supplied

55.06

The height in millimetres of the beautifully detailed golden rhino found at Mapungubwe in 1934. It dates to 1250-1290 and was buried with a member of Mapungubwe’s ruling royal elite.

1906

The year in which Swedish artist and mystic Hilma af Klint first began making abstract art — considered among the first such works in Western art.

A miniature portrait by Margaret Gillies of a young Charles Dickens.
A miniature portrait by Margaret Gillies of a young Charles Dickens.
Image: Supplied

2017

The year in which a miniature portrait by Margaret Gillies of a young Charles Dickens was discovered in a tray at an auction in Pietermaritzburg. Also in the tray was a metal lobster and a bronze plaque.

250 000

The number of beneficiaries of France’s special unemployment system for artists. To qualify, one has to have worked 507 hours a year on an artistic project.

1958

The Château Mouton Rothschild vintage that features a sheep drawn by Salvador Dalí.

1 950 000

The price in dollars for which an artwork by Ghanaian artist El Anatsui titled New Layout — from his “Cloth” series and made of bottle caps woven together with copper wire — sold at a Christie’s auction in 2021.

An artwork by Ghanaian artist El Anatsui titled New Layout.
An artwork by Ghanaian artist El Anatsui titled New Layout.
Image: Supplied

More Numbers Game:

Colour me pretty

From the number of years since nail varnish was first used to the number of weeks it takes to make a lab-grown diamond
Voices
3 weeks ago

From the amount paid for the Nike swoosh design to the number of litres going to waste from leaking taps

Drawing inspiration
Voices
2 months ago

Luck of the draw

Here are numbers from the most visited country in 2022 to the price of the most expensive airline ticket
Voices
4 months ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X