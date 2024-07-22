803
The year in which St. Peter Stiftskeller was founded in Salzburg, Austria, making it Europe’s oldest documented restaurant.
30
The percentage by which the price of maize meal increased year-on-year in south africa in the first quarter of 2023. Maize meal is a staple food in the region.
10 000
The number of years bananas have been around, making them the world’s oldest fruit, according to some horticulturalists. Also, they’re berries.
A numbers Game
Measure for measure
From the number of SA house-holds that reported experiencing hunger in 2021 to the number of years bananas have been around, making them the world’s oldest fruit
Image: Supplied
2 100 000
The number of SA house-holds that reported experiencing hunger in 2021.
10
The number of times that healthy foods are more expensive than junk food per 1 000 calories, according to a US study.
1000
The number of loaves of bread that tomb owners in ancient Egypt asked from those who had loved them in life. Bread was the staple food and made of emmer wheat.
35 000
The price in dollars of a serving of chocolate pudding at Lindith Howe Country House, UK. It’s made with a light biscuit joconde and a champagne jelly and garnished with 24kt edible gold leaf, handmade flowers, and a 2ct diamond. No one has ordered it yet
30
The percentage of children in Africa suffering from stunted growth owing to malnutrition.
Image: Supplied
1953
The year in which the regional bank Credito Emiliano opened in northern Italy. It accepts wheels of Parmigiano- Reggiano cheese as collateral for small business loans.
70 000
The number of crushed bugs (cochineal) it takes to make 500g of carmine, commonly used as a red food dye.
