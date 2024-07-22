Healthy food v/s junk
Image: Supplied

The year in which St. Peter Stiftskeller was founded in Salzburg, Austria, making it Europe’s oldest documented restaurant.

 

30

The percentage by which the price of maize meal increased year-on-year in south africa in the first quarter of 2023. Maize meal is a staple food in the region.

 

10 000

The number of years bananas have been around, making them the world’s oldest fruit, according to some horticulturalists. Also, they’re berries.

 

2 100 000

The number of SA house-holds that reported experiencing hunger in 2021.

 

10

The number of times that healthy foods are more expensive than junk food per 1 000 calories, according to a US study.

 

1000

 

The number of loaves of bread that tomb owners in ancient Egypt asked from those who had loved them in life. Bread was the staple food and made of emmer wheat.

 

35 000

The price in dollars of a serving of chocolate pudding at Lindith Howe Country House, UK. It’s made with a light biscuit joconde and a champagne jelly and garnished with 24kt edible gold leaf, handmade flowers, and a 2ct diamond. No one has ordered it yet

 

30

The percentage of children in Africa suffering from stunted growth owing to malnutrition.

 

Cochineal natural dyes
Cochineal natural dyes
Image: Supplied

1953

The year in which the regional bank Credito Emiliano opened in northern Italy. It accepts wheels of Parmigiano- Reggiano cheese as collateral for small business loans.

 

70 000

The number of crushed bugs (cochineal) it takes to make 500g of carmine, commonly used as a red food dye.

