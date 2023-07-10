Nike swoosh.
Nike swoosh.
Image: Paul Steuber/Unsplash

35

The amount in dollars that Carolyn Davidson, a graphic-arts student, was paid for designing the Nike swoosh in 1971.

1979

The year the Ericsson Company first produced a cellular phone.

15

The age at which Louis Braille, a Frenchman who had lost his sight as a result of a childhood accident, developed the braille code in 1824.

Tulip chair.
Tulip chair.
Image: Supplied

1956

The year Eero Saarinen designed the Tulip chair. It was considered so futuristic that it was used on the Star Trek set in the 1960s.

33

The number of years French postman Ferdinand Cheval spent picking up stones while delivering mail. He used them to build the whimsical Le Palais Idéal, in Hauterives. It’s considered a prime example of naïve art.

1 000 000

The estimated worth in dollars of the shares in Nike stock Davidson was given in 1983, three years after the company went public.

Great Wall of China.
Great Wall of China.
Image: Supplied

2 600

The number of years before building on the Great Wall of China stopped. Construction began during the reign of Emperor Qin Shi Huang (221-206 BCE) and continued until 1878.

55

The percentage of heat demand in the Netherlands that can be met by harvesting heat from roads, according to a 2012 study.

37 850

The number of litres going to waste a year from a tap that leaks one drop per second.

2 600

The tonnes of old computers and other technological hardware that are trashed in the US each year.

More numbers:

Luck of the draw

Here are numbers from the most visited country in 2022 to the price of the most expensive airline ticket
Voices
2 months ago

Cost/value equation of fashion

From the market capitalisation of LVMH Group, the world’s most valuable clothing company to the percentage contraction of China’s luxury market
Voices
2 months ago

Wealth and the price of debt in numbers

From the amount by which the collective wealth of the world’s super-rich increases every day to the amount refunded in tax credits to Jeff Bezos
Voices
3 months ago

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X