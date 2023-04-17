15
The percentage drop last year in the valuation of Richemont’s pre-owned watch-selling platform Watchfinder & Co, as prices of Patek Philippes and Rolexes fell.
367 000 000 000
The March 2022 market capitalisation of LVMH Group, the world’s most valuable clothing company, in dollars — $150-billion more than that of Nike, in second place.
4 000
The amount in euros paid to each of Hermès’s 19 700 employees last year as an end-of-year bonus.
1 290 000 000
The expected revenue hit in dollars that Adidas will take after severing ties with controversial rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
1917
The year Keds and Converse released their trademark tennis shoes. This innovation was due to a discovery that allowed the heating and manipulation of rubber.
A numbers game
Cost/value equation of fashion
From the market capitalisation of LVMH Group, the world’s most valuable clothing company to the percentage contraction of China’s luxury market
18
The minimum number of sustainability requirements that had to be met by the 29 brands participating in this year’s Copenhagen Spring/Summer Fashion Week.
10
The percentage contraction of China’s luxury market last year, after five years of high growth.
16.7
The average number of units of apparel and footwear that were bought worldwide in 2021, per person.
27
The percentage increase in sales at Italian luxury group Moncler (to €2.6 billion) in 2022, the year of the brand’s 70th anniversary.
127 000 000 000
The worth in dollars of fashion garments imported by G20 countries in 2019 that were identified as at-risk products of modern slavery.
7 000 000 000
The expected value in dollars of online fashion sales by 2025.
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.