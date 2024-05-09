Coupled with Bose’s renowned noise-cancellation technol-ogy, which uses advanced algorithms to filter out unwanted environmental sounds, the Ultra range delivers an unparal-leled private listening experience, perfect for travel.The headphones and earbuds also feature CustomTune sound calibration, which fine-tunes audio performance spe-cifically for you. A premium redesign rounds out the ex-perience. The over-ear QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life while the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds provide six hours. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, R12 499; Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, R8 999. istore.co.za
The goods
Quiet comfort
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and ear-buds transport you to an acoustic sweet spot
Image: Supplied
Audiophiles know the joys of the Bose QuietComfort line, and the latest release is a feast for the senses. The Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Ear-buds both feature Bose Immersive Audio, transporting you to an acoustic sweet spot. With two listening modes — “Still” for a fixed soundstage or “Motion” to move with you — this proprietary technol-ogy virtualises multi-dimensional audio in front of you rather than inside your head. It’s like being seated in the best seats of a world-class concert hall, as the sound wraps around you.
Image: Supplied
Coupled with Bose’s renowned noise-cancellation technol-ogy, which uses advanced algorithms to filter out unwanted environmental sounds, the Ultra range delivers an unparal-leled private listening experience, perfect for travel.The headphones and earbuds also feature CustomTune sound calibration, which fine-tunes audio performance spe-cifically for you. A premium redesign rounds out the ex-perience. The over-ear QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life while the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds provide six hours. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, R12 499; Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, R8 999. istore.co.za
