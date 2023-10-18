For over two decades, Louis Vuitton has, through its city guides, been synonymous with luxury and the art of travel. The guides, first introduced in 1998, have been the discerning traveller’s compass to iconic cities around the globe. They cater to all tastes, from opulent palaces to cosy bistros, making them essential companions for the curious wanderer.
Now, Louis Vuitton has embraced technology to bring you the Louis Vuitton City Guide mobile app. Available in both French and English for iPhone and iPad, this app redefines luxury travel. It lets you share practical tips with your social network, use geolocation to navigate unfamiliar streets, and curate your personalised address book of preferred places. The entire catalogue of 47 cities, constantly updated with thousands of addresses, is now at your fingertips. And for those who demand the height of luxury technology, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smart-watch adds another layer of sophistication.
Whether you’re a globetrotter, a culture enthusiast, or simply in search of hidden gems, the Louis Vuitton City Guide app is your passport to a world of unforgettable experiences.
R199 per City Guide (in-app purchase).
apple.com/app-store/
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.