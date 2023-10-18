Louis Vuitton City Guide.
Louis Vuitton City Guide.
Image: Supplied

For over two decades, Louis Vuitton has, through its city guides, been synonymous with luxury and the art of travel. The guides, first introduced in 1998, have been the discerning traveller’s compass to iconic cities around the globe. They cater to all tastes, from opulent palaces to cosy bistros, making them essential companions for the curious wanderer.

Now, Louis Vuitton has embraced technology to bring you the Louis Vuitton City Guide mobile app. Available in both French and English for iPhone and iPad, this app redefines luxury travel. It lets you share practical tips with your social network, use geolocation to navigate unfamiliar streets, and curate your personalised address book of preferred places. The entire catalogue of 47 cities, constantly updated with thousands of addresses, is now at your fingertips. And for those who demand the height of luxury technology, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smart-watch adds another layer of sophistication.

Whether you’re a globetrotter, a culture enthusiast, or simply in search of hidden gems, the Louis Vuitton City Guide app is your passport to a world of unforgettable experiences.

R199 per City Guide (in-app purchase).

apple.com/app-store/

You might also like...

Tech to smooth your travels

When it comes to travel tech there is no buzzier buzzword right now than AI
Travel
1 week ago

A purpose-built product

The Canon PowerShot V10 looks like no camera you’ve ever seen
Tech & Gadgets
2 months ago

Wanderlust unleashed with Airalo eSIM

Take your adventures to the next level by staying connected wherever you go
Tech & Gadgets
5 months ago

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X