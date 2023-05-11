If there’s one thing I hate when travelling overseas it’s the struggle to find a SIM card that’s up and running before I’ve even left the airport building. Airalo, the first eSIM marketplace that offers digital SIM cards for more than 200 countries and regions, is the perfect way to find an eSIM for whichever country you’re in.
The platform operates as a one-stop eSIM marketplace where you can download eSIMs from an app or website. Once you’ve created an account, you can buy and download an eSIM for various countries and regions, for different amounts and timeframes. Each eSIM package shows you the amount of data you get, validity period, price, valid locations, and the network used.
With many Airalo eSIMs offering a top-up option, adding data or more days to your plan is easy. If you’re not certain whether your handset or laptop is eSIM compatible, the Airalo website has a list of friendly Android, iOS/iPadOS, and Windows devices.
Wanderlust unleashed with Airalo eSIM
Take your adventures to the next level by staying connected wherever you go
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.