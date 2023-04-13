Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Light Up Earphones.
Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Light Up Earphones.
Image: Supplied

The latest addition to the maison’s exquisite collection of high-end connected objects, Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Light Up Earphones are the epitome of luxury, design, and performance. They come in a charging case inspired by the Louis Vuitton Tambour watch case, decorated with the Louis Vuitton connected-monogram pattern and backlit by LEDs. These are not just earphones, they’re a fashion statement — and they boast impressive sound. Louis Vuitton collaborated with audio experts to deliver the latest technology with superior levels of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and crystal-clear voice-call quality. Available in five “references” — a core collection with matt black, yellow gold, and cherry-blossom pink and rose gold; and limited editions celebrating the Lunar New Year (red and yellow gold) and fashion (steel with a violet-and-blue gradient).

POA.

louisvuitton.com

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

