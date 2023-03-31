The interior display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a 6.8-inch E6 Amoled display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which has become standard across the high-end smartphone segment. It boasts up to 1600 nits peak brightness and is viewable in different environments and lighting conditions thanks to what Oppo claims is “an advanced anti-reflection film”.
Oppo’s Find N2 Flip lands in SA as the global competitor to Samsung’s Z Flip
Oppo’s latest foldable device boasts the largest cover screen in the market and a dual Hasselblad camera, making it a top contender in the high-end smartphone segment
Image: Supplied
Oppo’s recently released clamshell foldable, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, has made its way to SA just weeks after it was launched in various other territories around the world. This marks the company’s official foray into the overseas foldable product line, after the success of the Oppo Find N and Oppo Find N2 series in China. The new device is touted as the first true global competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series, combining a large cover screen, all-day battery life, and SuperVooc flash charging.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any flip phone available in the market, measuring 3.26 inches, with a vertical orientation that allows it to display up to six notifications in one view. The device sports a sleek look, with polished aluminium sides, a fingerprint-resistant glass cover and a unique micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge. The phone weighs 191g and measures 7.45mm in thickness, offering a premium feel in hand when open or closed.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The interior display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a 6.8-inch E6 Amoled display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which has become standard across the high-end smartphone segment. It boasts up to 1600 nits peak brightness and is viewable in different environments and lighting conditions thanks to what Oppo claims is “an advanced anti-reflection film”.
In terms of camera capabilities, the device features a dual Hasselblad camera with a 50MP main camera — featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens — an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The device captures “pro-grade colours”, offers a fully featured Professional Mode and a unique XPan mode, thanks to the Hasselblad partnership.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which supports dual-SIM 5G. The 4300mAh battery supports 44W SuperVooc fast charging, with the charging brick included in the box. The device is available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.
Priced at R29,999.
Visit oppo.com/za for more details.
