Juicy Lucy started out as a limited release and, due to popular demand, is now available all year round. Unfiltered and un-hindered, the Juicy Lucy Hazy IPA is as intense as they come. An explosion of hops, fruit, and citrus, it’s a brew that’s been left just a little hazy, owing to the judicious hop quantity as well as the specific yeast and malts used. Brewed to be low in bitterness, creamy, and full-bodied.
R500 per 24 x 330ml case at shop.devilspeak.beer/
The Devil’s in the details: Devil’s Peak Juicy Lucy Hazy Ipa
