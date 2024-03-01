Boulder Spirits American Single Malt Whiskey
Malted barley is first peated in Scotland and then brought over to Boulder, Colorado, where Scotsman Alastair Brogan awaits. Here, in a landscape very different from its origins, a singular single malt begins to emerge: first double distilled then aged in virgin American white-oak barrels. The result: a tasty, complex American single malt with a lengthy finish that unveils new flavours with each sip.

R1 895 per 750ml bottle (63.35% ABV).

