Malted barley is first peated in Scotland and then brought over to Boulder, Colorado, where Scotsman Alastair Brogan awaits. Here, in a landscape very different from its origins, a singular single malt begins to emerge: first double distilled then aged in virgin American white-oak barrels. The result: a tasty, complex American single malt with a lengthy finish that unveils new flavours with each sip.
R1 895 per 750ml bottle (63.35% ABV).
Drinks Cabinet
A sensational pour: Boulder Spirits American Single Malt Whiskey
The taste boasts a lengthy finish that unveils new flavours with each sip
Image: Supplied
