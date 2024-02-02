Introducing a brand- new alcohol-free offering from the award-winning Mahala crew. This premium, triple-distilled spirit is as free of sugar and artificial flavours and colourings as it is of limiting expectations, cleverly bringing together chillies, smoke, and oak in a carefully balanced blend of botanicals. Mahala Botanical Amber is perfect with ginger ale or beer, or as an alcohol-free base for cocktails.
Available online or from selected retailers, from R299 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber
This new, premium, alcohol-free, triple-distilled spirit is as free of sugar and artificial flavours and colourings as it is of limiting expectations
Image: Mahala Botanical
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.