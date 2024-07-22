What is your earliest food memory?
I must have been 9 or 10 years old when I accompanied my great-grandmother Elsie to town to receive her monthly pension. She would sometimes buy me slap chips, making our trips to town something I always looked forward to with great anticipation.
What is your favourite breakfast?
My studio is in Maboneng, where there’s a coffee shop called Home of the Bean. I always order the same thing: perfectly poached eggs, baked beans, avocado, and a slice of toast. I never get tired of this.
What is important to you about gathering at a table?
I’m known as “the feeder” among my family and friends. I always ensure there’s not just enough to eat but also plenty for everyone to take home. The idea of good food and fine wine, crafting a sense of comfort and celebration through the harvest on the table, brings me immense joy.
What’s the best dish you make?
Chicken curry. In 2014, I visited Reunion, where I made friends who took me sightseeing. Anyone born on the island is referred to as Creole, and it was there that I learned about the history of the local spices. I was gifted some to take home. Through learning about the island’s history via its spices, I spent months experimenting with different chicken curries. Now, I make the meanest chicken curry — it takes the prize.
What food can’t you live without?
Dark chocolate.
Favourite music to cook to?
My skill and innovation in cooking come alive when playing 1990s R&B in the kitchen. This tradition started a long time ago, during my teen years in Barberton, where I grew up. I would sometimes cook an impressive and creative version of seven-colours Sunday kos at my grandmother’s house.
What will we NOT find in your kitchen?
Bad art on my walls.
What do you always keep in your fridge?
Olives.
What is your favourite food indulgence?
Dark-chocolate-chip cookies.
@occupyingthegallery
July 2024 Main Feature
When we gather Part 2: Mary Sibande
Making, eating, and sharing a meal allow us to experience the alchemical process that transforms food into soul and memory
Image: Supplied
Our July 2024 main food feature brings together four impressive individuals to talk about their relationship with and the transformative experience of making, eating and sharing a meal. The conversations are captured in four parts. To start we spoke with farmer, Bukho Dem in Part 1.
Our second conversation is with Mary sibande - a multi-disciplinary artist and mentor occupant at Occupying The Gallery, a new art initiative for up-and-coming talent in the local art community. She says people may be surprised to hear that she has an exceedingly sweet tooth and is always happy to try a dessert.
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2024.