The perfect mix of a light London Dry Gin and tonic, Belgravia captures the essence of the quintessential G&T. Distilled with the finest aromatic botanicals, this delicate drink is ready to pour and enjoy anywhere, any time. Just add ice and a wedge of lime.
From R120 per case of six bottles.
Drinks Cabinet
Light on ice: Belgravia gin & tonic
The perfect mix of a light London Dry Gin and tonic, Belgravia captures the essence of the quintessential G&T
Image: Supplied
The perfect mix of a light London Dry Gin and tonic, Belgravia captures the essence of the quintessential G&T. Distilled with the finest aromatic botanicals, this delicate drink is ready to pour and enjoy anywhere, any time. Just add ice and a wedge of lime.
From R120 per case of six bottles.
You might also like...
True blue blend of passion and deep knowledge of gin making
Dynamic duo: Bulldog & blackberry cocktail
Blind Tiger Orange is terribly easy to enjoy
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.