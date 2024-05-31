Honor Select Reserve
Honor Select Reserve
Image: Supplied

Honor Cognac has built a worldwide following by blending time-honoured techniques with modernity to create exceptional spirits. Among its many sought-after offerings, Honor Select Reserve stands out. Crafted by Honor Cognac’s master blender from carefully selected eaux-de-vie, it’s a symbol of luxury and style, inviting enthusiasts to savour the taste of French excellence at its smoothest.

From R699 a bottle at select stockists.

 

