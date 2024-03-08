Waterford Cuvee: Koffi
Image: Supplied

Introducing Waterford’s oldest and most expressive Irish single malt to date. With the youngest whisky in this cuvée being 6 years old, no fewer than 24 distinctive Waterford single malts have been blended together to create one seriously expressive sip. Matured in a combination of the best French and American oak, expect white pepper and lemon zest on the nose, followed by a palate of aniseed, tobacco leaf, and strawberry pavlova. With its long, dry finish, it certainly leaves a lasting impression.

R1 795 per 750ml bottle.

 

