Distilled non-alcoholic drinks just got a little more sophisticated and a whole lot spicier. Inspired by Cape Town’s cultural diversity, culinary history, and indigenous flora, Abstinence Cape Spice is a complex blend of allspice, cassia bark, and clove, lifted by floral cardamom and citrus notes. It has no added flavourings or colourings, and zero sugar or alcohol. Just add two tots to a premium tonic water, along with a sprig of fresh rosemary.
R395 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
More spice, less vice: Abstinence Cape Spice
Distilled non-alcoholic drinks just got a little more sophisticated and a whole lot spicier
Image: facebook.com/AbstinenceSpirits
Distilled non-alcoholic drinks just got a little more sophisticated and a whole lot spicier. Inspired by Cape Town’s cultural diversity, culinary history, and indigenous flora, Abstinence Cape Spice is a complex blend of allspice, cassia bark, and clove, lifted by floral cardamom and citrus notes. It has no added flavourings or colourings, and zero sugar or alcohol. Just add two tots to a premium tonic water, along with a sprig of fresh rosemary.
R395 a bottle.
You might also like...
Wine drinkers likely to focus on quality and value in 2024
Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber
A first-class wine flight
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.