Abstinence Cape Spice.
Image: facebook.com/AbstinenceSpirits

Distilled non-alcoholic drinks just got a little more sophisticated and a whole lot spicier. Inspired by Cape Town’s cultural diversity, culinary history, and indigenous flora, Abstinence Cape Spice is a complex blend of allspice, cassia bark, and clove, lifted by floral cardamom and citrus notes. It has no added flavourings or colourings, and zero sugar or alcohol. Just add two tots to a premium tonic water, along with a sprig of fresh rosemary.

R395 a bottle.

• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
