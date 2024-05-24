Monymusk Jamaican pure single rum
Monymusk Jamaican pure single rum
Image: Supplied

Monymusk, also known as Clarendon, distils authentic Jamaican pure single rum in small batches that will have you smiling. Bottled by the delightfully named Rest & Be Thankful crowd, this latest limited edition brims with char-acter. Matured in two American-oak hogshead casks that formerly held Bruichladdich Single Malt, just 719 bottles of Monymusk 10 YO Rum saw the light. Expect a tropical nose with a classic Bruichladdich barley nose, followed by a long, boozy fruit finish. Available at select stockists from R1 195 a bottle.

 

