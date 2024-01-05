Highland Park 15 year old Viking Heart.
Image: Supplied

This single-malt whisky has been matured in a combination of first-fill European and American oak sherry casks, as well as a handful of refill casks. Rich and complex, its spicy aromas of crème brûlée, heather honey, and cinnamon lead to a palate of freshly baked sponge cake, lightly dusted with orange and lemon zest.

R2 450 a bottle at select retailers.

