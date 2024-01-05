This single-malt whisky has been matured in a combination of first-fill European and American oak sherry casks, as well as a handful of refill casks. Rich and complex, its spicy aromas of crème brûlée, heather honey, and cinnamon lead to a palate of freshly baked sponge cake, lightly dusted with orange and lemon zest.
R2 450 a bottle at select retailers.
Drinks Cabinet
Single, ready to mingle: Highland Park 15 year old Viking Heart
Add this single-malt whisky, matured in a combination of first-fill European and American oak sherry casks, to your collection
Image: Supplied
This single-malt whisky has been matured in a combination of first-fill European and American oak sherry casks, as well as a handful of refill casks. Rich and complex, its spicy aromas of crème brûlée, heather honey, and cinnamon lead to a palate of freshly baked sponge cake, lightly dusted with orange and lemon zest.
R2 450 a bottle at select retailers.
You might also like...
This tipple is a blend of some of the world’s finest single malts
A formidable trio
Add this Glenmorangie 18 Year Old to your collection
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.