“A Tale of Tokyo” is the fourth instalment in Glenmorangie’s limited-edition series. Crafted by Dr Bill Lumsden, it blends Glenmorangie part-aged in Mizunara-oak casks with whisky matured in sherry and bourbon casks. Japanese artist Akira Yamaguchi designed the bottle and packaging. With a nose that evokes herbal tones with toffee and incense, the palate offers peppery notes, tangy oranges, and chewy oak. The finish is long, with hints of almond and mandarin. This exclusive 750ml expression (retailing at select stockists at R1 590 a bottle) captures the essence of Tokyo’s allure, distilled into a truly singular Scotch.
Drinks Cabinet
Glenmorangie to Tokyo
“A Tale of Tokyo” is the fourth instalment in Glenmorangie’s limited-edition series
Image: Suppplied
