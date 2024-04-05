Who would have thought a town’s mermaid sighting would manifest in a whisky? Right at the centre of Campbeltown, saints and beasts carved into stone serve not only as icons of local lore but also as the inspiration behind one of the most exciting new whiskys to come out of Scotland. Glen Scotia has partnered with artist Joel Holtzman to bring each of these icons to life, the first of which is a mermaid. In Release No. 1, this whisky pays homage to this legendary sighting. Finished in a special Palo Cortado sherry cask, this smooth, enigmatic spirit is strengthened by unpeated coastal and saline accents. Available at select specialist whisky retailers, POR.
Drinks Cabinet
Ice-cold cool: Icons of Campbeltown Release No. 1 The Mermaid
The enigmatic spirit is strengthened by unpeated coastal and saline accents
Image: Supplied
Who would have thought a town’s mermaid sighting would manifest in a whisky? Right at the centre of Campbeltown, saints and beasts carved into stone serve not only as icons of local lore but also as the inspiration behind one of the most exciting new whiskys to come out of Scotland. Glen Scotia has partnered with artist Joel Holtzman to bring each of these icons to life, the first of which is a mermaid. In Release No. 1, this whisky pays homage to this legendary sighting. Finished in a special Palo Cortado sherry cask, this smooth, enigmatic spirit is strengthened by unpeated coastal and saline accents. Available at select specialist whisky retailers, POR.
You might also like....
Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber
Single, ready to mingle: Highland Park 15 year old Viking Heart
Jura 10 marries the best of peated and unpeated whiskies in this truly unique single malt