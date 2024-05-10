Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Image: Supplied

Renowned for its lip-smacking cabernet sauvignon, the Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 showcases this region’s signature style. The product of a collaboration by six of Stellenbosch’s most esteemed winemakers, this limited release boasts opulent, dark-fruit aromas with hints of cassis, leather, and cigar spice. On the palate, red cherry purity harmonises with velvet tannins, leading to a dry, chiselled finish. Having earned a remarkable 94 points from Tim Atkin, this vintage is a fitting tribute to one of SA’s most beloved wine regions. R490 a bottle at wadebales.co.za

