Renowned for its lip-smacking cabernet sauvignon, the Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 showcases this region’s signature style. The product of a collaboration by six of Stellenbosch’s most esteemed winemakers, this limited release boasts opulent, dark-fruit aromas with hints of cassis, leather, and cigar spice. On the palate, red cherry purity harmonises with velvet tannins, leading to a dry, chiselled finish. Having earned a remarkable 94 points from Tim Atkin, this vintage is a fitting tribute to one of SA’s most beloved wine regions. R490 a bottle at wadebales.co.za
Drinks Cabinet
Stellenbosch in a bottle
The Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 showcases this region’s signature style
Image: Supplied
Renowned for its lip-smacking cabernet sauvignon, the Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 showcases this region’s signature style. The product of a collaboration by six of Stellenbosch’s most esteemed winemakers, this limited release boasts opulent, dark-fruit aromas with hints of cassis, leather, and cigar spice. On the palate, red cherry purity harmonises with velvet tannins, leading to a dry, chiselled finish. Having earned a remarkable 94 points from Tim Atkin, this vintage is a fitting tribute to one of SA’s most beloved wine regions. R490 a bottle at wadebales.co.za
You might also like....
IT’S ALL IN THE NAME: BOLLINGER SPECIAL CUVÉE
VERGELEGEN V 2018: THE COLLECTOR’S EDITION
UNDERSTATED ELEGANCE: LIEFKOOS ROSÉ 2022